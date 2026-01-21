Sambalpur: Panic gripped Odisha's Sambalpur University after a 22 year-old student was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, with police initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The incident occurred at the Brahmaputra Hostel, where the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a gamcha tied around his neck.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kujur, a second-year student of the Department of Economics. He was a native of Kutra in Sundargarh district. Suraj had been staying alone in Room No. 52 of the Brahmaputra Hostel

While university examinations are currently underway, Suraj had reportedly not appeared for any examination on Monday raising concerns among his peers. According to fellow students, he was an introvert and had become increasingly withdrawn over the past few days. Sources said his mobile phone display was damaged and on Tuesday afternoon around 4 pm, he had gone to another hostel room to use a friend’s phone to call his family. During the conversation, he reportedly told his sister that he would buy a new mobile phone when he returned home.

When Suraj did not turn up for dinner at night, one of his friends went to his room to call him. While the door was usually kept open, it was found locked from the inside. After repeated calls went unanswered, the student peeped through a gap above the door and saw Suraj hanging from the ceiling fan.

The family members were informed late at night, and police alerted. Senior university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Chairman of the Postgraduate Council, and the hostel warden, reached the spot following the incident.

Police begin probe

Preliminary investigation pointed towards suicide but police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Official sources said the body has been taken into custody and will be sent for post-mortem examination after the arrival of his family members who are expected to reach the campus today. Further investigation is underway to establish circumstances leading to the death. A case of un-natural death has been registered.

The tragedy has reignited discussions on student mental health, with experts stressing the need for proactive emotional and psychological support on campuses.

Also read: Odisha: Plus 2 student found hanging in private college hostel in Jajpur