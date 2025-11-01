Vyasanagar/Jajpur: Tension prevailed after irate locals staged an agitation outside a private college hostel following the death of a Plus 2 student in Panikoili area of Odisha's Jajpur district today.

The incident was reported from Chhotraypur within Jajpur police limits. The deceased student, a resident of Kendutipi village in Kumbhiragadia panchayat of Danagadi block, was found hanging in the private college hostel washroom late on Friday night. He was a Plus 2 student in a private institution affiliated to the CBSE.

While it is suspected to be a case of suicide, his parents have alleged that he was murdered. The exact cause of his death has not been established yet. Police, on getting information, reached thespot and started investigation after recovering the body.

Guardians clash with police after student's death

However, chaotic scenes unfolded when the cops arrived as guardians and relatives of the deceased students clashed with the police. They questioned the state of affairs in the college and alleged negligence which could have led to the boy's death. The agitation spilled over to the hostel as inmates too were drawn into the scuffle.

Official sources said the boy was rushed to Jajpur Road community health Centre but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police tried to pacify the agitators but they refused to be placated. The agitation outside the hostel was stillongoing till reports last came in.

"We are probing any possible foul play. The autopsy report will confirm the exact cause of death," they informed.

