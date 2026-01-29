Bhubaneswar: An Associate Professor of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Odisha's Cuttack city was caught with suspected ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 2.63 lakh today.

The Vigilance sleuths intercepted Dr. Sanatana Behera, an Associate Professor at the Department of Hepatology of SCBMCH, near Kathagolasahi in the Silver City while he was on his way to his government quarters in the afternoon.

The suspected ill-gotten cash was found from the possession of Behera, who was travelling on a scooter, bearing registration number OD-05-BS- 7309.

Vigilance officials seized the money

The Odisha Vigilance officials seized the money after Behera failed to give any satisfactory account in this regard. The sleuths are now interrogating Behera to ascertain the source of the money.

However, it is suspected that the senior doctor might have received the money from participating bidders for supply of medical instruments to Hepatology Department of SCBMCH.

Following the interception, searches are being carried out at three locations linked to Behera to find out any disproportionate assets (DA) amassed by him.

The Vigilance Police Station in Cuttack registered a case against Behera under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.