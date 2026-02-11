Cuttack: A day after a video purportedly showing a female patient falling from her bed inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB MCH in Odisha's Cuttack went viral on social media, hospital authorities have suspended a senior faculty member and three nursing officers. The footage, which exposed serious lapses in patient care, had triggered massive outrage as people questioned the quality of healthcare delivery system and monitoring by the doctors and staff in the premiere institute.

Dr. Shubendu Acharya, who was in charge of the ICU, has been removed from his post, while three nursing officers have also been suspended for negligence of duty. Six nursing staff had earlier been transferred to other department wards after the incident came to light.

Committee finds negligence after video shows unattended patients inside ICU

Following media reports, a departmental meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Professor Saroj Kumar Tripathy, Head of the Medicine Department. The meeting was attended by ICU in-charge Professor Jayanta Panda, two associate professors, two assistant professors, a senior resident doctor, nursing officers, and other concerned staff. Statements were recorded from doctors, nursing officers, attendants, and security personnel who were on duty on Sunday night. The action was taken after the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Head of the Medicine Department confirmed the authenticity of the video and found evidence of gross mismanagement inside the ICU.

After verifying the facts shown in the video, SCB Registrar (Administration) Subas Chandra Ray issued formal orders transferring the concerned doctors and nursing officers. Dr. Acharya has been relieved of his ICU responsibilities, and the Medicine ICU will now be jointly overseen by three doctors.

On Sunday, the woman, who had allegedly consumed poison, was undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of the medicine department when the side railing of the bed collapsed and she fell on the floor. The clip showed the patient tearing the gauze bandages on her hands before tumbling with the nurse on duty being absent.

