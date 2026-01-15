Bhubaneswar: All schools and colleges at Odisha’s Sundargarh town will remain closed on January 16 (Friday) in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the urban area.

Sundargarh Collector and District Magistrate Subhankar Mohapatra issued an order in this regard today.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in Sundargarh municipality area, all schools and colleges functioning in the urban area are hereby closed on January 16,” read the order.

At least 12 people, including four police personnel, were injured after a violent clash erupted between two groups at Sundargarh on Thursday.

The two groups reportedly pelted stones at each other following a petty quarrel in the afternoon. Some people allegedly attacked the others with swords during the clash.

Soon after the incident, the district administration suspended the internet services at Sundargarh as part of its efforts to restore the law and order.

The internet suspension came into effect at 6 pm on Thursday and it will remain in force for 24 hours.