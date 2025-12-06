Bhubaneswar: Odisha has witnessed a significant surge in foreign tourist arrivals over the past five years, reflecting growing global interest in the state’s tourism destinations, culture, and heritage.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida presented the data in the Assembly on Saturday, highlighting a steady rise in international visits since 2020.

Foreign tourist arrivals cross 1.33 Lakh in five years

According to the written reply, 1,33,161 foreign tourists visited Odisha between the 2020 and 2024 fiscals.

2020: 10,206 visitors

2021: 2,269 visitors

2022: 22,172 visitors

2023: 45,173 visitors

2024: 53,392 visitors

The data shows a sharp rebound post-pandemic, with arrivals more than doubling between 2022 and 2024.

Japan leads chart of top foreign visitors

Japan emerged as the top contributor of foreign tourists to Odisha over the five-year period, with 4,423 travellers.

Other major source countries include:

Italy: 3,830 visitors

Germany: 3,722 visitors

United Kingdom: 3,715 visitors

France: 3,008 visitors

The government stated that these figures highlight Odisha’s rising appeal among tourists from Europe and East Asia.

Global interest boosting Odisha’s tourism profile

The Odisha government said the increasing foreign footfall demonstrates the state’s growing reputation for natural beauty, rich heritage, temples, ecotourism sites, and tribal culture. Plans are underway to further strengthen tourism infrastructure and international connectivity.