Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions persisted across Odisha as nine locations recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Several districts shiver under sharp temperature drop

Phulbani remained the coldest in the state at 5.2 degree Celsius. Rourkela recorded 6.6 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda at 6.8 degree, Daringibadi at 7 degree, Angul and Bhawanipatna at 8 degree, Nabarangpur at 8.6 degree and Balangir and Koraput at 9.3 degree.

More towns hover around 10 degree mark

The minimum temperature touched 10 degree in Sonepur, while Boudh logged 10.4 degree, Dhenkanal 10.5 degree and Nuapada 10.6 degree.

Twin City records chilly night

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also witnessed a dip in night temperature, registering 11.8 degree and 11.6 degree Celsius respectively.

No major change expected in coming days

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said no significant change in minimum temperature is expected across Odisha over the next seven days.