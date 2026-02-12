Nayagarh: In a disturbing incident, two students reportedly fell unconscious at Daspalla High School in the Daspalla area of Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Thursday, triggering concern among teachers and parents.

School alleges students were intoxicated

According to school authorities, the two Class 7 students had allegedly consumed alcohol before arriving on campus and lost consciousness shortly after entering the school premises.

Headmaster alerts parents

Acting promptly, the headmaster informed the guardians of the students, following which they were handed over to their families after regaining consciousness.

“The students had come to school after consuming alcohol at home. Once the matter came to our notice, we immediately contacted their parents and handed them over after they regained consciousness. One of the students had recently damaged the school’s CCTV camera and was also found in possession of a mobile phone,” alleged Headmaster Subash Chandra Sahoo.

Parents deny liquor consumption claim

However, the parents of the students have rejected the allegations, denying that their children had consumed alcohol and questioning the claims made by the school authorities.

"My son had not consumed alcohol at home. Rather, he consumed the liquor along with some students at school," said one of students' mother.