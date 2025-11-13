Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally started a probe into the Odisha Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam scam. The case has been registered by the agency’s Bhubaneswar branch, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024.

A DSP-rank officer has been appointed as the investigating officer, and a specialised team has been formed to carry out a detailed inquiry. All documents, evidence and case materials earlier handled by the Odisha Crime Branch have been handed over to the central agency.

Previous Investigation and Action

The Crime Branch had initially launched an investigation into the matter. During the probe, officials suspected that the irregularities might have links beyond Odisha, potentially involving networks in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Investigators also pointed to the possible role of an interstate organised criminal gang.

The Crime Branch arrested alleged mastermind Shankar Prusty from near the Nepal border in Uttarakhand. It has arrested 126 individuals so far, including 114 SI aspirants. The Berhampur Vigilance Court has granted bail to all 114 candidates.

CBI probe recommendation

Amid growing concerns, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had recommended a CBI probe into the case. The Centre subsequently issued a notification authorising the CBI to investigate, supervise and take necessary action in the case. The mandate covers all related offences, including attempts, abetments and conspiracies linked to the recruitment scam.