Balangir: A shocking case of gang rape involving a minor came to light in Tureikela area of Odisha's Balangir district after a video of the horrific incident went viral on social media. Police have detained six minor boys in this connection today after the survivor's father filed an official complaint at Kantabanji police station on Tuesday night. As per the allegations, the minor girl was gang raped by some of her colleaues at a tuition centre two months back. Though the crime occurred in December, it remained under wraps due to intimidation by the accused, and surfaced only after the video went viral. Police started probe immediately after filing of the case by the affected family and took the accused boys into custody for interrogation.

Northern Range IG and Balangir SP lead probe

Taking serious cognizance of the matter, Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal reached Tureikela today to spearhead the investigation, accompanied by Balangir SP Abhilash G.

The senior official informed that a scientific team, led by the SP, is conducting a thorough forensic prob. He stressed that exposure to inappropriate content on social media is misleading the youth at a young age and emphasized that the police would launch awareness campaigns to prevent such incidents. The IG also confirmed that all accused are in custody and cases have been registered under relevant sections of the IPC/BNS and the IT Act due to the viral nature of the video.

The SP added that since the video was circulated, charges under the IT Act have also been applied. "While the incident reportedly took place in December, it remained suppressed as the accused were allegedly threatening the victim. The investigation is now focused on identifying those responsible for filming and circulating the clip," he said.

Police also added that the main accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and they are striving for the strictest possible punishment.

