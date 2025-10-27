Sundargarh: In a late-night robbery, five masked men allegedly looted gold and cash worth more than Rs 1 crore after tying up a widow and her daughter in the Bonai area of Odisha's Sundargarh district.

According to reports, the incident took place at Rashmi Electric Shop near Hatpada under Bonai police limits. Around midnight, the five men, armed with guns, broke into the house of the shop owner after assaulting one of the employees.

When the woman opened the door, the robbers allegedly entered the house, gagged her, and tied both her hands and feet, along with her daughter’s. They then looted gold ornaments and Rs 25 lakh in cash before fleeing the spot.

The victims were held hostage inside the house for nearly three hours, during which no one in the locality was aware of the crime.

After being informed, the Bonai Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the culprits involved in the robbery.

