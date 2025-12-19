Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Tahasildar in Odisha’s Jajpur district for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a land owner.

Pradipta Kumar Sethi, the in-charge Tahasildar of Binjharpur, in Jajpur had allegedly sought Rs 30,000 from the land owner for favourable demarcation of his land.

The land owner lodged a complaint in this regard with the Odisha Vigilance. Subsequently, a trap was laid and Sethi was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The entire tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sethi and seized, said the Vigilance Department.

A case has been registered against the accused Tahasildar under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018 at the Vigilance Police Station in Cuttack.