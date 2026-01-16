Sundargarh: Efforts are underway to restore peace in Odisha's Sundargarh town after violent clashes erupted between two groups in the Regent Market area on Thursday following a rumour related to beef possession.

The situation, which escalated rapidly, led to heavy stone-pelting, vandalism of shops, and arson, prompting a strong police response and heightened security measures across the town.

According to officials, two police personnel and eight individuals from both groups sustained injuries during the clashes and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Several shops belonging to different communities were damaged, and vehicles were set ablaze amid the violence.

To normalise the situation and bring back peace, Western Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai, Sundargarh Superintendent of Police AmritPal Kaur, District Collector Dr Subhankar Mohapatra, along with other senior officials, have been closely monitoring the developments and coordinating response measures.

Peace efforts and security measures

The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police have initiated dialogue with leaders of both groups to form a peace committee and defuse tensions. Following the incident, police forces conducted overnight patrolling across the town under the direct supervision of the SP. Sensitive areas have been placed under heavy armed police deployment.

Police have identified individuals from both groups who allegedly instigated and participated in the violence. A manhunt is underway, and authorities have stated that all those found involved will be arrested. Considering the improving situation, one platoon out of the 10 platoons of armed police deployed has been withdrawn.

Restrictions and closures

To maintain law and order, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in force in the town, while internet services have been suspended. All shops and markets in Sundargarh have remained closed since 5 pm on Thursday. In addition, all educational institutions in Sundargarh town and adjoining areas have been closed for the day as a precautionary measure.

Sequence of events

The unrest began around 11 am on Thursday after a rumour spread that beef was being stored in a house belonging to members of one community. In response, youths from another group gathered near the Regent Market gate and staged a protest. Police reached the spot promptly, attempted to pacify the crowd, and conducted searches at a few houses. However, no beef was found.

Despite this, the protesting group refused to accept the clarification, leading to heightened tension that eventually spiralled into violent clashes.

Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours, assuring that strict action will be taken against those responsible for disturbing communal harmony.