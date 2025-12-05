Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is preparing to revise the school curriculum as part of broader reforms in the education sector, School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the Assembly on Friday.

Curriculum change to cover Classes 1 to 12

Responding to a query, the Minister said that the existing curriculum for Classes 1 to 12 in all schools under the School & Mass Education Department will undergo a complete change. The preparation process for the revision is currently underway in phases.

NCERT pattern likely to be adopted

According to sources, the government is planning to follow the NCERT framework while revising the curriculum to ensure alignment with national standards.

High-level committee formed for Curriculum revision

A high-level committee headed by Prof. Nityananda Pradhan has been constituted to lead the curriculum redesign for Classes 1 to 8.

New framework aligned With NEP 2020

Earlier, on Teacher’s Day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled the Odisha Curriculum Framework for School Education 2025. Designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the framework defines learning outcomes, content areas, teaching strategies, and assessment tools to keep Odisha’s school education aligned with national goals and policies.