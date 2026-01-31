Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident highlighting concerns over law and order in the Odisha capital, a youth sustained fatal injuries after allegedly being attacked by miscreants with a sword while returning from the Khandagiri Jatra in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Chintu, a resident of the Patrapada area in Bhubaneswar.

According to preliminary reports, Chintu was on his way home after watching a Jatra performance at the Khandagiri Mela when a group of assailants chased him on the AIIMS Bhubaneswar road and attacked him with a sword.

Past enmity suspected

Initial investigation suggests that the murderous attack might have been carried out due to past enmity. The exact motive, however, is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Victim found in pool of blood

Local residents reportedly found Chintu lying in a pool of blood on the road and rushed him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Police begin investigation

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the accused. Further inquiries are underway to establish the sequence of events and those involved in the attack.

Questions over night patrolling

The incident has raised serious questions about police patrolling and security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, especially during large public gatherings such as the Khandagiri Jatra, which draws massive crowds from across the city and beyond.