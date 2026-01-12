Rayagada: In a tragic mishap, two youths were reportedly killed after their bike rammed into an electric pole in Odisha's Rayagada district on Sunday. The incident took place near Limamoda village within Gunupur police limits late in the night.

The deceased have been identified as Muna Kimbaka and Krishna Kimbaka, residents of Nilaguda village under Gudari police station. They were reportedly relatives.

Preliminary reports revealed that the two had travelled to Gunupur for some work and were returning home when their motorcycle lost control and crashed into an electric pole near Limamoda. Both riders sustained critical injuries in the accident.

Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured, taking them to the Gunupur Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, doctors there declared both men dead on arrival.

Police begin probe into fatal crash

On receiving information, Gunupur police reached the hospital, seized the bodies, and have begun an investigation into the incident. "We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. A case has been registered," they informed.

The sudden deaths of the two young men have cast a pall of gloom over their native village, with family members and locals mourning the tragic loss.

Meanwhile, offical authorities have urged motorists to remain alert, avoid rash or drunk driving, and exercise extra caution on rural roads, where poor lighting and roadside obstacles often pose serious hazards.

