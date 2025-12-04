Bhubaneswar: Chaotic scenes unfolded as students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar took to the streets, alleging harassment by one of the faculty members. The teacher, Shatrughan Samal, was accused of "bad touch" and inappropriate conduct by the female students.

As per reports, Samal had recently joined the Drama Department. He had been unpopular amongst the students for his behaviour and was allegedly harassing female students with sexual innuendoes. Samal was also accused of unwanted touching or physical contact with girls, making sexually suggestive remarks and offering better grades, favours, or privileges in exchange for attention or compliance. Since his behaviour became a shared experience with many girls, it triggered a massive outburst of anger amongst the students and led to a full-blown protest in public.

The agitation spilled onto the Rajpath, disrupting traffic movement as agitated students blocked the road and demanded immediate action against the accused.

Students come together in protest against accused teacher

"How dare he suggest we have to share our bodies to get better opportunities? How can our modesty be violated so blatantly without any fear of consequence? Does he think we will sit quietly and be allowed to be exploited in silence? He is mistaken. We demand his outright ouster," screamed an irate student.

"If our juniors are being harassed, it is our duty to stand in solidarity with them. This unprofessional behaviour towards students has been happening ever since the teacher concerned joined the institute. There are experiences that are so humiliating and embarrassing for female students that they cannot even share them in public. From wrong touch to recording discreetly, he has been doing everything possible to outrage our modesty. How dare he touch girls inappropriately by addressing them as his daughters?" claimed another agitating student.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police, on getting information, arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but to little avail.

