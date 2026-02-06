Jeypore: In a disturbing incident, miscreants attempted to kidnap a university student in Jeypore in Odisha's Koraput district on Thursday afternoon. The victims, identified as Moukit Acharya, a third-year Commerce student of Vikram Deb University in Jeypore, managed to break free after a scuffle. The accused, however, fled the scene. The incident took place on Thursday around 4.30 pm near the university campus.

As per reports, a youth approached Moukit and requested a lift on his motorcycle, citing an urgent need to reach Parabeda Chhak. After being dropped there, the youth insisted on being taken further and repeatedly diverted the route, eventually heading towards Gadapadar Canal Chhak, which raised Moukit’s suspicion. When the latter asked the youth to get off the motorcycle, the accused refused. He then allegedly grabbed Moukit by the neck near SV Garden, forcing him to continue. As a result, Moukit lost control of the bike, which crashed into a drain near Kalyan Mandap. Following the accident, the accused assaulted Moukit and snatched his mobile phone. Despite being injured, Moukit chased the assailant but he managed to escape with the help of an accomplice who was waiting nearby on a scooter.

Assailants had allegedly been following the victim for two days

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. Moukit informed his family about the incident, following which Town police reached the scene. He was later admitted to a private hospital in serious condition due to injuries sustained during the physical confrontation.

Meanwhile, family members alleged that the kidnappers had been following Moukit for the past two days, making repeated attempts to abduct him under various pretexts. Police said the victim managed to photograph the scooter used by the miscreants while they were fleeing, which is expected to aid the investigation and help track the accused.

