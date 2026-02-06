Jajpur: In a move reflecting growing social awareness in rural areas, villagers of Bidapada under Barapada Gram Panchayat in Binjharpur block of Odisha’s Jajpur district have decided to completely ban DJ music in the village.

Village takes collective decision against DJ culture

The decision was taken after residents collectively acknowledged the harm caused by loud DJ music to the health and daily lives of elderly people, women and young children.

Committee formed, police informed

To implement the decision effectively, villagers formed a committee and formally informed the local police station in writing about the ban. The step has been widely appreciated, with many praising the village for prioritising public health and social harmony.

Brass Band allowed as alternative

As a balanced approach, the village has decided to allow traditional brass band music, especially for youth groups on ceremonial occasions. The rule applies uniformly, including weddings where brides or grooms from other villages come to Bidapada.

Community support for wedding expenses

Understanding the financial implications of avoiding DJ systems, villagers have assured that if any additional cost is incurred for arranging brass band music, it will be borne collectively by the residents along with a local social worker from the village.

Model for other villages

Villagers said the decision reflects their realisation that DJ culture is harmful to society and hoped their initiative would inspire other villages to adopt similar measures for the well-being of the community.