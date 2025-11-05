Keonjhar: In a tragic mishap, a woman lost her life after being electrocuted in the bathroom in Anandpur area of Odisha's Keonjhar district today. The incident took place in Nandipada village of Hatadihi block in the district early in the morning. The deceased was identified as Mandakini Roul.

As per reports, Mandakini was preparing for an early shower to get ready for Kartika Purnima rituals. After waking up in the wee hours, she had gone to the bathroom to heat water using an immersion rod. However, while taking bath, she accidentally slipped and fell into the water that was being heated and came in contact with the immersion rod resulting in a fatal electrocution.

'Slipped and came in contact with the water heating rod'

Hearing her scream, family members broke open thebathroom door and rescued her. They rushed her to Anandpur hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

"As it is Kartika Purnima, she was getting ready to bathe early in the morning and had used an immersion rod to heat water. We suspect she slipped and fell, coming in contact with the heater as she had burn injuries on the lips and chest. She was immediately taken to the hospital in Anandpur but was declared brought dead," recounted a grieving relative.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and started investigation.

