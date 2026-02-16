Balasore: A routine train journey turned chaotic near Basta in Odisha's Balasore district after passengers detained two youths for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and looting her belongings inside the Anand Vihar–Bhubaneswar Sampark Kranti Express. The situation escalated after co-passengers pulled the emergency chain to stop the train near Basta railway station at around 9:00 am.

As per reports, a couple - identified as Rohan Samal and his wife Sandhyarani Jena from Sitapur village under Basta police limits - was returning to Balasore from Anand Vihar in Delhi. They alleged that a group of 14 youths boarded the train at Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh and began hurling obscene abuses at them. The accused also allegedly snatched cash and a mobile phone from the couple. Despite informing Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the travelling ticket examiner, the duo claimed that no immediate assistance was provided, prompting fellow passengers to intervene and offer support.

Passengers intervene, help halt train

Shortly after the train crossed into Odisha, passengers pulled the emergency chain near Basta station, forcing it to stop. Two of the accused youths were escorted off the train by co-passengers. The couple followed them onto the tracks and gave chase, while nearby locals, who at first mistook the episode for a dramatic altercation, quickly stepped in to help detain the pair.

The detained youths were identified as Subash Behera and Ashish Behera from Kakatpur area of Puri district. Upon receiving information, Basta police reached the spot, took the two into custody, and later handed them over to the Railway Protection Force at Rupsa for further investigation.

The RPF has detained the accused and initiated a detailed inquiry into the incident.

