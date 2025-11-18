Bhadrak: Panic gripped local residents after a woman sustained critical gunshot injuries as miscreants opened fire during a loot attempt in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident took place at Pala Sahi in Laxmidaspur within Nayakanidihi police limits on Monday night.

As per reports, a gang of five armed robbers broke into the house of one Prafulla Lenka to carry out a heist. When his wife Kamini awoke and saw the intruders, she raised an alarm and tried to resist them leading to the miscreants opening fire at her. On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed in and nabbed the thieves before they could escape. They then handed the assailants to the police.

Accused planned to loot petrol pump

The accused were identified as Mohammad Saif alias Budin (23) of Netaji Marg in Old Station Road, Om Gouda (23) of Basanti Colony, Prince Rao alias Pinchu (19) of Gopabandhu Pali, Roshan Sigh (20) and Suraj Patra (25) of Plant Site Road. A bhujali, two knives and as many iron rods were recovered from their possession.

Police informed that the gang had planned to loot a petrol pump and neighbouring areas for which they had assembled at Gandhi Chhak on Saturday night. However, their plan was foiled as police patrolling was underway when they were planning to execute the heist.

"All accused are history-sheeters and have pending criminal cases against them at various police stations. They have been forwarded to court," they informed mediapersons.

