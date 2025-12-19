Bhubaneswar: A youth from Salipur area of Odisha’s Cuttack district was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at the residence of his lover in Jajpur today.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Das of Gangeswar Deuli village under Salipur police limits in Cuttack district.

Ashok was found hanging in a room at the house of his lover at Mainda village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district.

As per reports, the daughter of one Babuli Das of Mainda had tied the nuptial knot with a man from Gangeswar Deuli village in Salipur area of Cuttack some days ago.

However, the woman reportedly developed a relationship with Ashok soon after her marriage.

Recently, she returned to her parents’ place for a short stay. Ashok reportedly reached Mainda yesterday to meet his lover. However, the woman’s family members allegedly detained Ashok and contacted his parents over phone.

Soon, Ashok’s parents rushed to Mainda and negotiated with the woman’s family to secure his release.

Woman's family sought Rs 5 lakh for arrnaging her remarriage

The woman’s family reportedly sought Rs 5 lakh in cash to arrange her remarriage with Ashok. They allegedly kept Ashok and his father confined to a room while allowing the former’s mother to return Salipur and arrange the money.

Ashok was alone in the room while his father went to a nearby market for a breakfast today morning. Later, he was found hanging in the room.

Binjharpur police launched a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint in this regard from the deceased’s father.

The woman’s family members reportedly absconded soon after the incident. The cops have detained a person for interrogation in connection with the case.