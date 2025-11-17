Cuttack: Days after remaing untraceable, a missing youth was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack district today.

The boy, identified as Satyajit Das, a resident of Gandhipadia in Khurda district, was found after almost 17 days. He was a Plus Three second year student at a college in Madanpur.

As per reports, Satyajit had gone to Bhubaneswar to attend a female friend's birthday party from where he suddenly went missing on November 1. He had been accompanied by a few other colleagues to take part in the celebration, which was being held at a cafe near SUM hospital in the Capital.

Family allege victim was held captive in loot attempt

His family had filed a complaint with Bharatpur police which had immediately started a probe. While it is still unknown as to what transpired in the party and after the event and how he ended up in the hospital, Satyajit's family members have alleged that he was possibly held hostage by miscreants over loot attempt and ransom. Speculations are rife whether he was drugged and abducted.

Police sources said as per the CCTV footage, Satyajit was last seen on Chandaka road. His condition is still critical. The exact turn of events leading to his disapperance will be known after the victim regains consciousness and gives his statement, official sources informed.

