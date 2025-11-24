Sambalpur: The three students who had reportedly gone missing from the girls' hostel of a tribal residential school in Govindpur in Odisha's Sambalpur district, were traced after a day-long search operation by police. The girls were found in Saida in Kuchinda area of the district. It is still unknown as to how they landed up there.

The incident had come to light after the hostel warden filed a police complaint in this regard. Police said the medical test of the girls will be done to rule out foul play. Their health condition is stable, informed SDPO Pradip Dash who was heading the investigation.

Girls missing since Sunday afternoon

As per reports, the girls went missing since 4 pm on Sunday afternoon. When they did not return even late in the night, the warden reached out to the police. An immediate investigation was initiated after the complaint was filed.

Police said a team had been formed and all CCTV footage were being examined to trace the movement of the students within the school premises and other surrounding areas. "We are considering all possibilities of the extent of their movement. Families of the girls have been informed," they had initially informed.

Meanwhile, guardians of the missing girls raised serious concerns over hostel safety protocols and alleged negligence of school authorities. They questioned the role of the warden in whose presence the girls went missing.

Also read: Odisha: Youth goes missing from birthday party, found after 17 days in SCB hospital