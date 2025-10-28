Baripada (Mayurbhanj): In view of the heavy rainfall forecast under the influence of Cyclone Montha, authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve have decided to keep the sanctuary closed for visitors tomorrow.

Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Regional CCF, Baripada, Prakash Chand Gogineni, said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and forest staff.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Mayurbhanj district, predicting heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm at isolated places.

Latest update on cyclone

According to the latest IMD update, the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclone has begun its landfall process, which is expected to continue for the next three to four hours, with wind speeds likely to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

At the time of the update, the system was centered about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km south of Kakinada, and 230 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, the IMD added.