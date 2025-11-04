Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the district administration to take steps to check the use of polythene during the upcoming Bali Jatra in Cuttack, which begins on November 5.

A division bench of Justice S.K. Sahoo and Justice V. Narasingh issued the directive after the Orissa High Court Bar Association raised concerns over the rampant use of polythene in the city. Bar Association president Manoj Mishra and secretary Avijit Patnaik informed the court that widespread polythene use was causing serious environmental issues, including clogged drains and waterlogging, which in turn led to the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. They also pointed out that burning polythene releases toxic gases, contributing to air pollution and respiratory ailments.

Taking note of the concerns, the court said the matter requires urgent attention, especially during Bali Jatra, which attracts lakhs of visitors every year. Appearing virtually, Cuttack ADM Shibo Toppo assured the court that necessary measures would be taken to sensitise people and prevent the use of polythene during the event. He added that traders would be encouraged to adopt eco-friendly alternatives that would not impact their livelihood.

High Court suggests eco-friendly alternatives

In its order, the bench recommended the use of reusable cotton, jute and canvas bags, as well as biodegradable materials made from starch or bamboo. It also suggested eco-friendly food storage options such as reusable silicone or beeswax-lined bags and glass containers.

The court further directed that awareness campaigns be launched to educate the public on the importance of reducing plastic use in daily life and promoting sustainable habits.