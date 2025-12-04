Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA), a leading global organisation of Non-Resident Odias, is all set to host the ‘Odisha Public Library Conference 2025’ at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar on December 7.

The day-long event will bring together key stakeholders to deliberate on the future of public libraries in Odisha and accelerate action toward a modern, community-centric library ecosystem.

While interacting with the media here on Thursday, OSA officials announced details on the conference, highlighting the agenda while inviting the collaboration of the government and all stakeholders to achieve the vision of engaging modern public libraries as a catalyst for development.

Ajay Mohanty, Chairman, and Nishikanta Sahoo, Conference Convenor of OSA Odisha Public Library Initiative (OPLI) briefed the press.

Under the Odisha Public Library Initiative, the conference aims to lay the foundation for a well-integrated modern public library system, including establishment of one modern library in every gram panchayat of the state and a world-class central library in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Renowned scientist, philanthropist Dr. SK Dash addresses 56th OSA Annual Convention in Dallas

Uma Mahadevan, ACS-cum-Development Commissioner, Karnataka will be the keynote speaker at the conference who will present the success story on the Karnataka model of GP-level public libraries. Similarly, ministers from several departments of government of Odisha, senior government officials, educationists, technologists, and leading public library professionals will grace the occasion as eminent guests and speakers enriching various sessions.

Deliberations will be held on transformation of Public library system in Odisha

The conference will focus on deliberations in three crucial priority areas for Odisha’s library transformation including the Karnataka Public Library Model — showcasing best practices for sustainable GP-level libraries; Sustainable Public Libraries under ‘Bikasita Gaon, Bikasita Odisha’ (BGBO) and Odia Asmita — reviewing progress and outlining actionable roadmaps; and Fast-track implementation of the Odisha Public Library Act (2001) & the MGNREGA GP Library Circular (2018) for grassroots-level expansion.

Four thematic panel discussions will explore integrated library development, digital public libraries through MPLAD/MLALAD/CSR support, 21st-century library innovation, and strengthening the civil society-driven library movement in Odisha.

Public libraries are essential community knowledge hubs, enabling access to books, digital resources, internet services, and skill-building opportunities. Global studies indicate that every dollar invested in public libraries generates a 4–9x return in community value.

OSA invites community members, institutions, and stakeholders to participate in this landmark conference, which will start at 10 am on Sunday and contribute to shaping the future of public libraries in Odisha.