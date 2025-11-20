Malkangiri: An Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) driver died after suffering a massive heart attack while on duty in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased has been identified as P. Saikrishna.

The state-run bus was en route from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to Malkangiri in Odisha when the incident occurred. At around 2.30 am, while the vehicle was crossing the Kunduli area, Saikrishna experienced severe chest pain. Acting swiftly, he stopped the bus and handed over the steering to his co-driver, ensuring the safety of the 25 passengers on board.

Co-driver takes charge to ensure passenger safety

Co-driver Purna Chandra Ray, who was resting at the time, said Saikrishna informed him of his discomfort and asked him to take charge. “After crossing Kunduli, he parked the bus near Ashram and told me about his condition. Near Dumuriput, he complained of chest pain and breathing issues. The conductor tried calling an ambulance but was told it would be delayed. Without wasting time, I drove the bus to Koraput for treatment,” Ray said.

Despite being rushed to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital, Koraput, Saikrishna was declared dead by doctors. According to Ray, the driver was well enough to walk into the hospital after arriving in an autorickshaw.

Saikrishna dad history of heart complications post Covid

Saikrishna reportedly had a history of heart-related complications following Covid-19 and had undergone a bypass surgery. Though he was under medication, he was considered fit for duty, and colleagues said he appeared normal when the trip began.

OSRTC officials unaware of driver’s health issues

OSRTC officials said they were unaware of his past health issues. “We had no knowledge of his condition. He seemed fit for duty. Early today, we received information about his ill health, and shortly afterward, we were informed of his passing,” said an official from corporation’s Malkangiri unit.

The incident has raised concerns over mandatory health disclosures and regular medical assessments for drivers operating long-distance routes.