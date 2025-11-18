Bhadrak: Police in Odisha's Bhadrak district have detained 17 people on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The group was intercepted near the Bhadrak bus stand on Tuesday after their movements and responses during questioning raised doubts.

According to reports, the 17 individuals were travelling from Murshidabad in West Bengal to Bhadrak. Town police stopped them near the old bus stand and conducted preliminary questioning. As suspicions grew, the group was taken to the night shelter near the new bus stand for further verification.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Raut said police are examining Aadhaar cards and other documents produced by the detainees. He added that their exact identity will be confirmed after the verification process is completed.

Detention amid the recent incident in Jagatsinghpur

The detention in Bhadrak comes amid heightened scrutiny in Odisha following recent action against suspected illegal Bangladeshi settlers in Jagatsinghpur district. On Monday, Jagatsinghpur district authorities demolished 10 illegally constructed houses that reportedly sheltered nearly 30 suspected Bangladeshi nationals in Behram slum under Tarikunda panchayat of the district.

Also read: Houses of suspected Bangladeshi nationals demolished in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur.

The Jagatsinghpur police have detained 13 suspected infiltrators, while two women were arrested for providing shelter. The crackdown followed an attack on a police team during a raid on Sunday evening, in which three personnel, including a woman constable, were injured. Several suspects fled the spot.

Police said some detainees in Jagatsinghpur admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals, while others were unable to produce valid identity or land documents.