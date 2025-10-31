Berhampur: Former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor and key accused in the lawyer Pitabas Panda murder case, Pintu Das, was shifted from Berhampur Circle Jail to Phulbani Jail.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the SDJM Court expressing concerns over his safety inside Berhampur Circle Jail. The petition claimed that there was a potential threat to his life while being lodged there.

According to reports, Mouz Mishra, who is facing charges in the murder case of Pintu’s close aide Shanti Mishra, is currently lodged in the Berhampur Circle Jail.

Taking into account the risk, it was decided to transfer Pintu Das to Phulbani Jail for his safety.

SP requests engagement of two senior lawyers for the murder case

In a related development, the Berhampur SP has written to the Director General of the Odisha Crime Branch for the engagement of two lawyers to conduct the Pitabas Panda murder case in court in Berhampur. The SP has requested the appointment of Kali Charan Mishra, Addl. Legal Advisor, CBI (Retd.) Advocate, Orissa High Court as Special Public Prosecutor and Abinash Padhi, Advocate, Orissa High Court as Addl. Special Public Prosecutor.

A total of 13 persons have so far been arrested in the Pitabas Panda murder case.

About Pitabas Panda Murder Case

The murder of senior lawyer Pitabas Panda has been traced to a web of political rivalry, personal enmity, and a meticulously executed conspiracy involving multiple layers of planning and several accused from within and outside Odisha, according to Berhampur Police.

On the night of October 6, 2025, around 10 pm, lawyer Pitabas Panda was returning home when he was shot by two unidentified assailants near his residence. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, Bikram Panda, former Berhampur MLA and Ganjam district BJD president, and Pintu Das were the main conspirators behind the killing, allegedly motivated by political, personal and financial reasons.