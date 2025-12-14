Bhubaneswar: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a woman allegedly tried to kill her 13-year-old daughter at Odisha’s Jeypore town today.

The police rescued the minor girl and launched a probe into the incident.

As per reports, the widowed woman, identified as Ambika Khosla, has been allegedly practicing sorcery for last several days. However, her daughter was practicing Christianity and visiting church.

Khosla allegedly tried to sacrifice her daughter by beheading her at their Irrigation Colony house at Jeypore in Odisha’s Koraput district today. However, a few locals came to know about the incident after hearing the victim’s screams and informed police.

Sword and puja materials found from the spot

The cops rushed to the spot and rescued the minor girl before launching a probe into the incident. They reportedly found a sword and some puja materials from the spot.

“The woman, a mother of three, was worshipping Goddess Kali and practicing sorcery. However, her daughter was a regular Church goer. The woman had earlier raised objections in this regard. She had tried to sacrifice her daughter by beheading her at their home today,” said a local.

A few other local residents, however, claimed that the woman has been suffering from some mental ailments. They also claimed to have noticed her somewhat abnormal nature.

“The police should probe the incident thoroughly and take stringent action against the accused woman. They should also take appropriate steps to protect the minor girl,” said another local.