Sakhigopal (Puri): More than two lakh devotees from across Odisha flocked to the famous Sakhigopal Temple on Friday to witness the sacred Radha Pada Darshan on the auspicious occasion of Anla Navami, observed in the holy month of Kartika.

The divine feet of Goddess Radha are unveiled for devotees only once a year on this day. A massive turnout was seen since early morning, with a 3-km-long queue stretching from the Sakhigopal Railway Station to the temple's Singhadwar, passing through the market area.

A long queue for Radha Pada Darshan at Sakhigopal Temple in Puri on Anla Navami Photograph: (Sambad)

Also Read: Special darshan arrangements for devotees at Puri Jagannath Temple during Panchuka

As per the schedule set by Puri district administration, general darshan began at 5 AM. Devotees were allowed entry through three-layered barricades to ensure disciplined and smooth movement.

On this special day, Goddess Radha is adorned in the traditional Odiani Besha, dressed in a unique kachha style attire with heavy jewellery, while Lord Krishna appears in the graceful Natabar Besha.

A 3-km-long queue stretching from Sakhigopal Railway Station to Sakhigopal Temple passing through market area for Radha Pada Darshan on Anla Navami Photograph: (Sambad)

Also Read: DGCA declares Puri Jagannath Temple a Red Zone to strengthen security

This is the only occasion in the year when devotees get an opportunity to have darshan of Goddess Radha’s lotus feet, which remain covered throughout the rest of the year.

To manage the heavy crowd, the district administration made elaborate arrangements, including temporary shelters, drinking water facilities, and toilets for devotees. A cultural programme was also organised at the temple premises to mark the occasion.

Legend of Radha Pada Darshan at Sakhigopal

According to legend, after Lord Krishna was consecrated at the Sakhigopal Temple, He remained alone as Goddess Radha stayed in Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh). It is believed that Krishna longed for Radha’s presence.

During this time, Lakshmi, daughter of the then chief priest Beleswar Mohapatra, visited the temple daily and would gaze at Lord Krishna with deep devotion. As she grew up, Lord Krishna is believed to have visited her home every night. One night, He accidentally left behind His golden flute at her residence, leading to suspicion and accusations against the priest.

That night, the King of the region reportedly received a divine prophecy revealing Lakshmi as the reincarnation of Goddess Radha, along with instructions to install a gold idol of Lakshmi at Krishna’s left side in the temple. As the idol was being crafted, Lakshmi’s health began deteriorating. On the day of the idol’s consecration, Lakshmi passed away. Her last rites were performed before the temple’s Singhadwar, a site now known as Mashania Mahaveer.

