Bhubaneswar: The long-awaited inventory of the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will be conducted before Ratha Jatra 2026, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

SOP in Final Stage, High-Level Panel to Submit Guidelines for Government Approval

The minister informed that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for counting the valuables of the deities is in its final stage and has been discussed in detail at a high-level committee meeting. The committee will soon submit the SOP to the state government for approval, following which the inventory process will commence.

Inventory to Respect Rituals and Public Darshan

Harichandan said the committee has resolved to ensure that the counting exercise is conducted without disrupting temple rituals or public darshan. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan from the ‘Baharkatha’ (outer area) located at the Naatamandir during the process.

Three-Phase Counting Process Planned

According to sources, the Ratna Bhandar Monitoring Committee has prepared an 11-page guideline outlining a three-phase inventory process. In the first phase, ornaments used regularly by the deities will be counted. This will be followed by the inventory of valuables stored in the outer chamber and subsequently the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar.

The counting will be carried out in a structured manner to ensure no interruption of daily rituals.

Servitors to Carry ID Cards, Attendance List to Be Maintained

As part of enhanced security and transparency measures, servitors engaged in the inventory process will be issued identity cards. A detailed list of individuals present during the counting will also be prepared and maintained.

RBI Officials to Participate, Process to Be Videographed

Adding to the credibility of the exercise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has nominated two officials to participate in the inventory process. After the daily counting of inner chamber valuables, the keys will be deposited at the District Treasury.

The entire inventory process will be videographed, with camera chips preserved securely. Additionally, all ornaments will be digitised and cross-verified with the existing inventory list prepared in 1978, ensuring accuracy and historical continuity.

The move is seen as a significant step towards transparency and systematic documentation of the revered temple’s priceless treasures.