Udala: A serious case of alleged ragging has surfaced at the hostel of PM SHRI Government High School, Khunta, in Mayurbhanj district where senior students reportedly crossed limits and subjected junior inmates to physical harassment.

Class VII students allegedly targeted during playtime

According to reports, the incident occurred when three Class VII hostel students were playing behind the hostel premises. They were allegedly targeted and abused by senior students, triggering shock and concern among parents and locals.

Class IX students named in viral video

The victims reportedly told guardians that two Class IX students dragged them out of the hostel and forced them to kneel down as punishment. A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing the juniors being made to kneel down for a prolonged period in front of other hostel inmates.

More victims come forward with serious claims

After watching the video, parents rushed to the school hostel late at night, where the children allegedly revealed disturbing details. They claimed that not just three, but around eight to nine hostel students were regularly subjected to such punishment and physical assault by senior students.

“Our children alleged that Class XI students forced them to kneel down. When we asked the reason, they told us that they were playing behind the hostel building. For that reason, the Class XI students forced them to kneel down and physically assaulted them. Although three students were seen kneeling in the video, it is believed that more students were ragged by their seniors on the hostel premises,” said the father of one of the victims.

Allegations of repeated ragging incidents

The students further claimed that similar acts of ragging had taken place earlier as well. Parents have expressed anger over the lack of supervision in the hostel and demanded strict action against those involved to ensure the safety of hostel inmates.

Parents seek intervention, probe expected

The incident has raised serious questions about supervision and student safety in the hostel. Parents are demanding a thorough inquiry and immediate steps to prevent any recurrence of ragging in the school hostel.