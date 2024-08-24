Cuttack: A resident doctor accused of raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College & Hospital here was sacked from the premier medical institute.

The move came following a high-level meeting at the SCB after a probe report recommending swift action against the accused doctor, informed SCB MCH Superintendent Prof. (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

A 3-member committee headed by Odisha DMET Prof (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra submitted its report following an investigation into the allegations against Dr. Dilbag Singh, the resident doctor (DM) of the Cardiology department at the SCB.

Earlier, police had arrested Dr. Dilbag Singh based on a complaint lodged by two victims.

According to reports, Dr. Singh, who was pursuing DM in Cardiology at the SCB MCH, raped two patients at the Cardiology department.

The accused was admitted to the ICU after family members of the victims allegedly thrashed him mercilessly following rape allegations.

The incident occurred on August 11. The matter came to fore on Aug 13 after a written complaint was lodged at the Mangalabag Police Station in Cuttack.

As per allegations, the doctor attempted rape on the pretext of carrying out an ECG.