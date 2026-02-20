Bhubaneswar: After witnessing a steady decline for three consecutive years, the school dropout rate in Odisha has risen again, increasing from 12 per cent to 15 per cent in the 2024–25 academic year.

The concerning figures were revealed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, painting a grim picture of student retention in schools across the state.

Sharpest dropouts recorded in Classes IX and X

The data, shared by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond in response to a question in the House, shows that the highest dropout rate has been recorded in Classes IX and X.

Boys leaving school at higher rate than girls

As per the 2024–25 figures, nearly 15 per cent of students dropped out at the secondary level (Classes IX and X). The dropout rate among boys stood significantly higher than girls. While 12.5 per cent of girls discontinued their studies, as many as 17.3 per cent of boys dropped out at this stage.

In Classes VI to VIII, the overall dropout rate was recorded at 3.2 per cent. Gender-wise data shows that 2.6 per cent of girls dropped out, compared to 3.7 per cent of boys, once again indicating a higher dropout trend among male students.

Primary level dropouts remain low

At the primary level (Classes I to V), the dropout rate remained relatively low at 0.7 per cent. Of this, 0.3 per cent were girls, while 1.1 per cent were boys who left school before completing primary education.

Trend reversal after three years

The Assembly was informed that Odisha had witnessed a continuous decline in dropout rates from the 2020–21 academic year through 2023–24. However, the upward swing in 2024–25 marks a reversal of this positive trend, raising concerns among policymakers and education stakeholders.

The revelation has triggered fresh debate in the Assembly over the effectiveness of existing retention measures, particularly at the secondary level, where economic pressure, academic stress and early entry into the workforce are believed to be key contributing factors.