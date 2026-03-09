Puri/Keonjhar: A security alert was issued at the District and Sessions Courts in Puri and Keonjhar after authorities received a bomb threat via email on Monday.

The alarming message prompted the immediate deployment of police personnel and anti-bomb squads at both court premises.

Claim of cyanide-filled IEDs raises alarm

According to reports, the email claimed that 14 cyanide-filled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been planted inside the court premises. The sender warned that the explosives would be detonated by the afternoon, creating panic among court staff, lawyers, and visitors.

Security forces conduct intensive checks

Following the threat, police and bomb disposal teams rushed to the courts and began thorough searches of the premises. Authorities also heightened security and took precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people present in the area.

Email contains political allegations

The email also contained several allegations involving political figures and organisations. It claimed that Pakistan’s ISI and the DMK party have planned attacks on courts in Tamil Nadu and other states to divert attention from the alleged horrific custodial death of Ajith Kumar by Tamil Nadu police.

Similar threats reported earlier

Officials noted that similar bomb threat emails had been received by courts earlier this month. Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the latest email and determine its authenticity while ensuring strict security at the court complexes.