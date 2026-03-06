Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries in a series of road accidents reported from different parts of Odisha today.

In Khallikote in Ganjam district, a youth died in a road accident on National Highway-16 near Gudiadhipa - close to Chandi Dhaba in Khallikote - after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Preliminary probe indicates that the youth was travelling towards Bhubaneswar carrying wild boar meat he had reportedly procured from near Rambha when the mishap occurred. Following the impact, large chunks of the meat were found scattered on the road at the accident site. He was immediately shifted to the Khallikote Medical facility, where doctors declared him dead. Khallikote police along with NH-16 highway patrolling personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation. Authorities are also trying to ascertain where the wild boar meat was sourced from and its intended destination.

Incidents highlight road safety lapses

In a separate incident near Dandamukundpur under Pipili, a Hyva truck reportedly rammed into a motorcycle, resulting in a fatal accident on the road. Further details about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another accident, a stone-laden tipper truck overturned near Kendukhunta Chhak under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district, leaving the driver critically injured. The incident reportedly took place around 4 am. Preliminary information suggests the vehicle was speeding while allegedly transporting stones illegally. The driver lost control, causing the tipper to overturn on the roadside.

Local residents rescued the injured driver and shifted him to Nilagiri Medical for treatment. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

