Puri: A 15-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a speeding train while filming a video on the railway tracks near Janakadeipur railway station under Chandanpur police limits in Puri district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Biswajeet Sahu, a resident of Manglaghat. According to reports, Biswajeet had accompanied his mother to the Dakshinakali temple earlier in the day. While returning home, he stopped near the railway tracks at Janakadeipur and began recording a video reel on his mobile phone when tragedy struck.

Eyewitnesses said that the teenager was too close to the railway line and failed to notice an approaching train. The speeding train hit him before he could move away. Locals rushed to his rescue and immediately took him to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Police Probe Begins

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the tragic death has once again raised concerns over the growing trend among youngsters to risk their lives for social media videos without understanding the dangers involved.

