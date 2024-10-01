Bhubaneswar: Eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds will brainstorm on several topics that could foster a collective responsibility for environmental protection and promote a sustainable lifestyle during a three-day ‘Earth Again Conference' kickstarting from October 2, 2024 in Bhubaneswar.

The ‘Earth Again’ (Punascha Pruthibi) movement is a determined effort of SAMBAD Group towards creating awareness on climate change and ensuring sustainable development of humankind.

Ranging from conservation of forests and adopting green initiatives to minimising carbon footprints and building sustainable cities, this movement advocates for a balanced approach for the benefit of humankind and the planet Earth. The ‘Earth Again’, launched to enhance the preparedness for climate change, is emphasising on environmental sustainability, social justice and promotes actions that protect our planet.

The ‘Earth Again’ Conference’s inaugural session is going to be attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, the Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department Mrutyunjaya Mohpatra.

The discussion is going to be held on ‘Future of Our Planetary Citizenships’, ‘Green Alternative For A Sustainable Future’, ‘Sustainable Agriculture: Pathways To Resilience’ on inaugural day.

Topics for discussion on Day 2

On Day 2 of the Conference, politicians, industrialists, researchers, academicians and personalities from filmmaking and civil society will discuss on several topics related to environment. The key highlights are ‘Environment Filmmaking: Inspiring Change through Stories’, ‘Sustainable Cities and Green Building Practices’, ‘Tribal Practice and Forest Conservation’ and ‘Green Mining and Just Transition’.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is going to deliver an address on ‘Climate Emergency: The Need for Strong Political Will’.

In the valedictory session of the Conference, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das is going to participate as the Chief Guest and deliver address on ‘Climate Panchayat and Climate Atlas; A Roadmap for Action.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Ministers Suresh Pujari and Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia is also going to attend the conference.

Eminent industrialists and researchers in tourism sector will discuss on ‘Eco Tourism: Reducing Carbon Footprint and Implementing Best Practices’.

Jennifer Larson, Consul General of the US Consulate General is going to participate in the Conference and deliver address on ‘Youth and Climate: Shaping the Future’.

Shekhar Gupta, Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of ‘The Print’ and Author Dinesh Chandra Sharma will attend the annual day celebration of Sambad, Odisha’s No.1 Newspaper, and Kanak New Channel on the Conference’s last day.

Apart from ecological dimension, the ‘Earth Again’ movement emphasizes on protecting the livelihood of people and includes the social dimensions in align with frameworks of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Also read: ‘Punascha Pruthibi’: Plogging drive conducted at Jhumka Dam

Also read: Seaweed to help overcome climate change effects

Also read: The connection between soil, water scarcity and global warming

Also read: Decline in Hilsa fish population in Mahanadi River in Odisha due to water pollution