Jaleswar: An enforcement team seized 900 quintal of paddy from three trucks during a late-night raid near Laxmannath Toll Plaza on National Highway-60 under Jaleswar police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday.

Trucks tntercepted during routine patrolling

According to officials of the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, the seizure was made around 11 pm when a special enforcement team, engaged by the department, was patrolling the area. The team noticed three trucks entering Odisha from West Bengal and intercepted them on suspicion.

Paddy found without proper authorisation

Upon verification, the officials found that the trucks were carrying around 1,800 packets of paddy, collectively weighing 900 quintal. Preliminary scrutiny revealed that the consignment was being transported without a valid trading licence.

Document discrepancies raise red flags

During document verification, officials identified the trader as Bijay Mahana of West Bengal. He reportedly intended to export the paddy to Andhra Pradesh after procuring it from farmers in West Bengal. However, several discrepancies were found in the documents submitted.

Officials also raised suspicion as the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is higher in Odisha compared to West Bengal, suggesting a possible attempt at illegal diversion.

Seizure ordered by district administration

As the trader failed to produce a valid trading licence, the trucks were detained and the matter was reported to the Balasore district administration. Acting on the orders of Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, a team of Food Supplies officials reached Jaleswar and conducted a detailed inquiry.

Following the investigation, the officials seized 900 quintal of paddy along with the three trucks for further legal action.