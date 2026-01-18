Sundargarh: Normalcy is gradually returning to Sundargarh town following the violent clash between two communities in the Regent Market area on January 15.

Peace Procession to Restore Harmony

In a bid to re-establish peace and promote communal harmony, the Sundargarh district administration organised a peace procession on Sunday, three days after the violence that caused extensive damage to shops belonging to members of both communities.

Administration leads march

The procession was led by District Collector Dr Subhankar Mohapatra and Superintendent of Police Amritpal Kaur, along with other senior officials. Citizens, representatives of both communities, leaders across party lines, and members of various cultural and social organisations also took part, collectively appealing for peace and fraternity.

The peace march began at Regent Market and passed through Sunaripada, Rangadhipa Chhak and main road before concluding at Atal Chhak.

Arrests and ongoing manhunt

Police have so far arrested six persons from both communities in connection with the group clash that rocked the town. A manhunt has been launched to nab other accused who are currently absconding.

Beef rumour triggered violence

According to officials, the violence erupted around 11 am on Thursday after a rumour spread alleging that beef was being stored at a house belonging to members of one community. Following the rumour, youths from another community gathered near the Regent Market gate and staged a protest.

Police clarification ignored

Police rushed to the spot, attempted to pacify the protesters and conducted searches at several houses. Officials later confirmed that no beef was found during the searches. However, despite repeated clarifications, the protesters refused to disperse, leading to heightened tension that eventually escalated into violent clashes.

Injuries and property damage

Two police personnel and eight civilians from both communities sustained injuries in the clashes and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Several shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire during the violence.

Restrictions imposed, now Relaxed

To prevent further escalation, the administration had imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Sundargarh town. Internet services were suspended for 24 hours, shops and markets were closed, and educational institutions in Sundargarh town and nearby areas were shut as a precautionary measure. Authorities said the situation is now under control and restrictions are being eased gradually.