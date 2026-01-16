Kalahandi: A labourer was allegedly beaten to death following a heated argument at a paddy procurement centre (paddy pindi) construction site near a local market ground under Karlamunda block in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Rasik Chhatar (40) of Telipali village under S. Rampur police limits in neighbouring Sonepur district. He was engaged as a labourer in the construction of a paddy pindi at Takarumal by a contractor on behalf of the Regulated Market Committee (RMC).

Dispute with co-worker turns fatal; accused detained

According to preliminary investigation findings, an altercation broke out on Thursday night between Chhatar and a fellow labourer, Rasik Bhoi (50) of Khemesara village under Barpali police jurisdiction in Bargarh district. The argument reportedly escalated, following which Bhoi allegedly assaulted Chhatar, leading to his death.

Confirming the incident, police official Thabir Bariha said the accused has been detained at M. Rampur Police Station for questioning.

The body of the deceased will be sent for post-mortem examination after the arrival of his family members. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.