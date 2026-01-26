Sambalpur: Police on Monday recovered the body of an unidentified man near National Highway-53, opposite Hirakud Railway Stationin Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Identity yet to be established

The deceased is yet to be identified and is believed to be between 50 and 55 years of age. A pair of shoes was found lying near the body, police said.

Passersby alert police

According to officials, some passersby noticed the body near the Railways’ ‘Holiday Home’ in the morning and immediately informed the authorities. Acting on the information, Burla police rushed to the spot.

Unnatural death case registered

The body was sent to the VIMSAR police outpost morgue for further examination. Following preliminary investigation and prima facie assessment, police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing further inquiry.