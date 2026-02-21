Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar is set to get a fully operational VFS Global Visa Application Centre from April 1, 2026, as confirmed in a letter from VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The VFS Global aims to serve students and business professionals from Odisha seeking visas for higher education and overseas work.

Services and benefits for applicants

The centre will initially process visa applications for the United Kingdom and selected Schengen countries, with plans to expand to other nations based on demand. Along with standard visa services, the centre will offer visa concierge services, including assistance with form filling, document guidance, travel insurance, and other visa-related support, making the process easier for first-time applicants, students, and families.

Local employment and convenience

The establishment of the centre will also create employment opportunities for local youth, who will receive training and deployment support. Residents of Odisha will no longer need to travel to Kolkata or other cities for visa-related formalities, saving time, money, and effort.

Inauguration and official invitation

VFS Global has invited Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to be the chief guest at the official inauguration ceremony on April 1, coinciding with Utkal Dibas (Odisha Day) celebrations. The initiative is expected to enhance Odisha’s international connectivity and mobility, particularly benefiting students and business travelers.

Government support and acknowledgements

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of External Affairs, and VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria for their support in bringing this initiative to fruition. The step is being hailed as a milestone for Odisha’s international integration, providing convenience and opportunities for the local population.