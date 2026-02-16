Rayagada: In a significant breakthrough, Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly impersonating Maoists and attempting to create panic by putting up fake Maoist banners and posters at multiple locations in Odisha's Rayagada district.

The accused have been identified as Anubrata Bara alias Ranjhu, a web channel journalist from Rayagada town, and Bali Majhi of Kanjammanda village under Kashipur police limits. Both were taken into custody following an investigation into the sudden appearance of Maoist banners across the district.

According to police, on February 13, Maoist banners surfaced at three separate locations in Rayagada district. In addition, certain companies reportedly received threats purportedly issued in the name of Maoist groups. The incidents triggered concern among residents and authorities, prompting an immediate probe.

Police rule out links to active insurgent groups

Preliminary investigations revealed that the banners and posters were fabricated and had no links to any active Maoist outfit. Subsequent probe revealed the duo orchestrated the printing and display of the fabricated Maoist posters with the objective of creating fear and disturbing public order in the district. Investigators also noted that Bali Majhi had earlier been arrested in a Naxal-related case and had served a jail term. Authorities are now probing whether his previous involvement has any connection to the present case.

Both accused have been produced for medical examination following their arrest, in accordance with legal procedures. Confirming the development, Additional Superintendent of Police Amulya Kumar Dhar stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the act and to determine whether any other individuals were involved.

Police have assured that adequate measures are being taken to prevent misinformation and maintain law and order in the district.

