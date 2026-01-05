Subarnapur: What was meant to be a joyous family outing ahead of a wedding ended in heartbreak on Sunday afternoon after two members of the same family lost their lives in a fatal road mishap in Odisha's Subarnapur district. The deceased were identified as Bhajan Bag, a resident of Charada village in Binika block, and his nephew Parth Bag. The duo was reportedly returning home after distributing wedding invitation cards for Bhajan’s niece when the accident occurred.

As per reports, Bhajan and Parth making wedding invitation rounds when their motorcycle ((OD-03P-4355) collided with a pickup van near the Cherupali–Salevata bridge over the Angan river. The incident occurred on a busy stretch of road. The van ((OD-03W-3941), laden with carrots, was heading from Dunguripali towards Balangir when it rammed into the bike. Parth died on the spot, while Bhajan sustained critical injuries. He was first taken to the Dunguripali Community health Centre and later referred to the Burla VIMSAR, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police begin probe

On receiving information, Dunguripali police rushed to the spot and seized both vehicles along with the bodies for further investigation. Official sources informed that both the vehicles and bodies have been seized. Probe is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal collision.

A pall of gloom descended on the area as news of the tragic deaths spread.

