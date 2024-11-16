Bhubaneswar: Reaffirming its commitment to ensure modern and quality healthcare to the people of Odisha, the State Government has approved the first human heart transplant at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the hospital and met the patient who will undergo heart transplantation. Mahaling also enquired about the patient’s health.

The Health Minister had a detailed discussion with doctors about SCB’s first heart transplant operation.

Official sources said screening of the patient prior to the heart transplant is being performed.

The heart transplant operation will bring a revolution in the health sector.