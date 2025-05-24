Taurus: Today offers you a chance to unwind and relax. Consider treating yourself to a soothing oil massage to relieve muscle tension and recharge your body. However, you may be approached by a creditor asking for repayment. While you might manage to settle the amount, it could strain your finances—so it's wise to avoid taking on new debts. Domestic matters will require your immediate attention. If you neglect your partner's emotional needs, they may feel overlooked or hurt. Try to be present and attentive. In your leisure time, you might watch a movie, but it may not live up to your expectations, leaving you feeling like it wasn’t worth your time. Be mindful and gentle with your spouse today, especially in intimate moments, as there's a chance of accidental discomfort. To restore inner calm, consider visiting a riverside or a place of spiritual significance—such moments can bring serenity and clarity. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by showing respect and affection to the women in your family—especially your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.